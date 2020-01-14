Tigers edge Golden Bears 48-47

ENDICOTT, NY – The Tigers taking on the Vestal Golden Bears.

U-E’s Dezia Becker with the cross court heave to Layla McKeiver, and she goes high off the glass for two.

Down the other way, Emma Lewis to Maddie Conlin.

Conlin drives right to the basket and finishes.

Then, ball is worked down low to Olivia Muse.

Strong take, and banks it on in.

More Muse. Off the inbounds pass, Olivia goes right up with it and gets the roll.

She paced Vestal scorers with 19 points.

Tigers going back to work.

That’s Jaiden Williams storming in.

Right hand floater falls.

Then, Becker back at it.

She gets that to go.

Becker and McKeiver led U-E with 14 each.

Tigers win, 48-47.