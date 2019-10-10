Tigers down Blue Raiders in OT with game’s only goal

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Some evening boys soccer now.

Union-Endicott taking on Class C’s #16 Trumansburg.

Very entertaining game.

Conor Baird with a solid strike from deep.

Payton Taylor up to the challenge though with the diving stop.

Then, a big boot from Will Pritchard.

And again, Taylor there for the lunging save.

U-E with some good looks too.

Jason Moretin’s shot gets deflected and ends up ricocheting off the crossbar and out.

Moretin here again, and he knocks it into the box looking for Kevin Luong.

But, Richard Prosser with a huge stop.

This one took overtime, and in OT, Luong with a big cross.

Flying in is Noah Lavelle with Luke Taylor right there.

Looks like Lavelle’s goal at first.

But, on further glance, Taylor may have tipped it in. Tough to tell.

Either way, the Tigers continue their strong season with a win over #16 Trumansburg, 1-0 in OT.