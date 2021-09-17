Tigers dominate on both sides of the ball to defeat the Patriots 43-6

ENDICOTT, NY – Over to Alumni Stadium where the Binghamton Patriots welcomed in the Union-Endicott Tigers.

U-E up 16-0 and threatening again.

The reverse give to Nicholas Lang and he makes his way through a group of Binghamton defenders and scores.

Tigers go up 23-0 with the point after.

Next Binghamton drive. The pitch by Xymier Thomas is bobbled and put on the carpet.

The Tigers swarm to it, and it’s scooped up by Evan Hesco and he’s going to go the distance.

About a 38-yard scoop and score for Hesco, and it’s 30-0 U-E.

And they’re not done yet.

Max Sementelli drops back to set up the screen to Elijah Brown-Kendrick, and he does the rest.

Weaves his way through the Patriots D and turns on the burners at the end.

A 42-yard catch and run for Brown-Kendrick to make it 37-0 Tigers.

For the 2nd-straight week, the offense explodes and the defense stands tall as Union-Endicott improves to 2-0 with a 43-6 win.