Tigers blank Spartans 2-0 in boys Class A section championship game

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Following the girl’s championship, it was time to decide the Class A boys champion.

Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott.

No Jack Coleman in this one, but M-E still came out firing.

Great look for Will Napierella.

But, an outstanding diving save by Taylor Payton keeps it a scoreless game.

Just over two minutes to go in the first half, Dontai’ Greenwood gets taken out inside the box.

The official comes in and signals that U-E will receive a penalty kick.

Big opportunity for the Tigers.

Jason Moretin is the one to take it for U-E.

He tucks it inside the far post to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

U-E is fired up.

The Sea of Orange liking what their team’s doing early on too.

Three and a half minutes into the second half, and U-E’s at it again.

Moretin with the throw in, and Noah Lavelle off a hop blasts it into the back of the net.

The Tigers can feel it. 2-0 U-E.

M-E battled but for the first time in 15 years, the Union-Endicott Tigers win the Class A boys soccer section championship!

Coach Jon Shea and Lavelle getting the ice showers afterwards, as if the high 30s wasn’t cold enough.

Hear what they both had to say as well later this week on NewsChannel 34 Sports.