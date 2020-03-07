Three B.U. men’s basketball players earn America East honors

VESTAL, NY – And while their season may be over, the B.U. men’s basketball team isn’t done picking up some victories.

B.U. had three Bearcats earn season honors from the America East as Sam Sessoms was named 2nd-Team All-Conference, and both George Tinsley and Brenton Mills were named to the All-Rookie Team.

A Bearcat also brought home an individual award as, for the second-straight season, the conference rookie of the year hails from Binghamton.

George Tinsley won the award after a monstrous first year with B.U.

Tinsley leads all America East freshmen in scoring with 11.6 points per game, while playing the second-most minutes of any player in the entire NCAA.

Tinsley follows in the footsteps of Sessoms, who won the award last season.

Sessoms put together a second-straight masterful season.

He leads the conference in scoring with over 19 points per game, while sitting second in assists per game.

And Mills earned his spot on the All-Rookie squad after placing third in scoring among freshman and leading the team in three-point shooting.

With conference tournament games still to be played, it remains unseen where the three will finish in those categories.

But, you can’t take away what they’ve done this season.