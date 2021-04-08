The Masters Round 1 Leaderboard, 4/8/21

Augusta, GA – Here’s a check on the leaderboard after day 1 of The Master’s, which got underway Thursday.

Justin Rose surged up the leaderboard with 6 birdies on the back 9 to take a 4 stroke lead at 7-under.

Tied for 2nd are Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama at 2-under.

4 golfers tied for 4th at 2-under, including Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

The defending champ, Dustin Johnson with a rough opening day, finishing at 2-over, along with the likes of Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, and Justin Thomas.

