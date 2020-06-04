The Latest: Swiss soccer to restart earlier to help Basel

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2017, file photo, baseball fans cheer from the right field bleacher seats after a rain delay in a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers in New York. The crippling grip the coronavirus pandemic has had on the sports world has forced universities, leagues and franchises to evaluate how they might someday welcome back fans. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

The Swiss soccer league will restart several days earlier than planned to help Europa League contender Basel cope with a backlog of matches in August.

The restart amid the coronavirus pandemic was set for June 19-21 in the top two divisions.

The Swiss soccer federation now says Basel’s Swiss Cup quarterfinal match against Lausanne Sport will be played without fans on June 14 instead of the Aug. 5-6 dates for the other quarterfinal matches.

Basel is scheduled to resume play in the Europa League in early August. It holds a 3-0 lead over Eintracht Frankfurt from the first leg of the round of 16.

Basel also faces a potential clash with this season’s Europa League possibly overlapping with next season’s preliminary rounds.

Basel is currently in third place in the Swiss league and the third-place team should enter the Europa League qualifying rounds in late July or early August.

