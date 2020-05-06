The Latest: Russia plans to start testing athletes again

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Russian anti-doping agency plans to resume testing this month.

CEO Yuri Ganus says testing will start again in the last 10 days of May with a “balanced, selective and focused” approach as the agency tries to make up for a lengthy stoppage.

Testing was suspended at the end of March when Russian President Vladimir Putin asked people to stay home unless they were working in designated essential sectors.

Ganus says that during the stoppage “we have been carrying out all the work of a national anti-doping agency except for the testing.” That covers areas such as education, investigations and planning for future tests.

Anti-doping work worldwide has come to a near-standstill during the coronavirus pandemic. That has raised fears that some athletes could take advantage and cheat.

The Russian agency issued staff with disinfectant wipes and face masks before the stoppage and also offered athletes masks to wear while being tested.

___

The Turkish soccer league plans to resume on June 12, finish its season by the end of July and host the Champions League final in Istanbul in August.

Turkey suspended its soccer, basketball and volleyball leagues because of the coronavirus outbreak on March 20.

Turkish soccer federation president Nihat Ozdemir says “we are aiming to end the season on July 26 by playing seven weekends and one weekday game.”

Ozdemir says the games will be played without spectators and the Turkish health ministry and its scientific advisory council will determine the conditions and guidelines under which the games will go ahead.

___

Inter Milan has postponed the return of its players to the training field because not everyone on the team has been tested for the coronavirus.

Serie A players are set to resume practice this week under a strict set of guidelines amid the pandemic and Inter was slated to restart on Wednesday.

But Inter’s Suning Center remains closed and is now expected to reopen at the end of the week.

Inter’s team doctor was one of three Serie A physicians who were hospitalized with the virus.

Most of the other Italian league clubs are resuming training on an individual basis this week before full team training restarts on May 18.

___

The Croatian soccer federation says it wants to restart the season on May 30 with the cup semifinals.

The country’s 10-team league is set to resume with all games in empty stadiums on June 6 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Croatian federation is led by former player and UEFA executive committee member Davor Suker. It says final approval must come from public authorities. Lower-level leagues will not be completed.

Dinamo Zagreb leads the league by 18 points over Rijeka with 10 matches remaining.

Four clubs are in contention for the runner-up spot and a place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League.

___

Soccer players in Spain are going back to their team’s training camps for the first time since the country entered a lockdown nearly two months ago because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Players for Barcelona, Real Madrid and other clubs arrived for medical tests and to start preparing for the return to training this week.

The majority did not wear masks or gloves. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez were among those without masks when they drove into Barcelona’s training center. Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic had masks on.

Real Madrid players Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema arrived without masks like most of their teammates.

The training centers of all clubs were disinfected in the last couple of days. All players and members of the coaching staff are going to be tested for COVID-19 before training can resume.

Players will initially train individually. The league wants a training period of about a month before it can restart in empty stadiums. It hopes to resume sometime in June.

___

Paris Saint-Germain has donated 100,000 euros ($108,000) to the Action Against Hunger charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The money provides charity workers helping those at risk with protective equipment such as surgical masks, goggles, gloves, gowns, gels and thermometers.

The Parc des Princes has been operating as a support base for the charity in the Greater Paris region.

PSG says club volunteers have helped charity staff “make, assemble and store hygiene kits and health equipment for those most at risk.” More than 2,000 people have benefited from hygiene and household kits.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaïfi says the charity’s “wide-ranging work in many fields is more essential than ever.”

___

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow says Premier League clubs have yet to settle on protocols to ensure a safe return to playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league is trying to find a way to resume in June but group practice sessions have not yet started.

Purslow tells talkSPORT radio that “we haven’t got to the crucial protocols that relate to actually playing football. Until we crack the code of making our great contact sports safe then the conversation we’re having is hypothetical.”

Aston Villa has joined Brighton and West Ham in expressing public opposition to the current “Project Restart” plan that would see all remaining games played at neutral stadiums.

Purslow says “we have six home games left to play so any Villa fan would agree that giving up that advantage is a massive decision for somebody running Aston Villa and I certainly wouldn’t agree to that unless the circumstances are right.”

Villa is in next-from-last place in the Premier League and two points from safety with 10 games remaining.

___

German soccer could be cleared to resume when Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with the governors of the country’s 16 states.

The dpa news agency reports that May 15 and 21 are being considered by the federal government as start dates for the Bundesliga.

The league has introduced blanket coronavirus testing at clubs and is eager to finish the season by the end of June. That is when some player contracts expire.

The push to resume has faced a backlash. There have been at least 11 positive tests of players and staff since testing began last week and Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou was suspended after posting a video showing social distancing measures being flouted at the club.

___

