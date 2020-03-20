The impact of a week with no sports

BINGHAMTON – Now, more than ever, the word “normal” is as relative a term as possible.

Up until the last week, normal was grocery shopping for the essentials, going to work at it’s place of business, or hanging out with friends at a local bar.

Now, the “normal” is buying in bulk, working from home, and practicing your social distancing.

And the new norm carries over into sports as well.

It’s now been one week since the sports world came to a screeching halt.

Before March 12, we had endless options of sporting events to either watch, or attend in person.

In the Binghamton area alone, sports were aplenty.

The high school basketball state tournaments were coming towards the final four, the Binghamton Devils were riding a seven-game win streak, and Binghamton University had several spring sports just getting underway.

However, in a matter of just a couple of days, all that excitement fell silent.

First, it began with the professional leagues and proceeded to trickle down to all the lower levels.

And by the weekend, we were left with nothing.

No March Madness, no hockey, basketball, and in many instances, no spring sports either.

It’s hard to put into perspective how this can affect those involved with athletics.

For the athletes that won’t have the opportunity to suit up and get on the field or court again, they can never get those missed games back.

For the coaches, trainers, and game staff, it’s now become a hurry up and wait scenario.

And for those who cover sports, we’ve lost the opportunity to highlight these athletes to the best of our abilities.

For now, arenas and stadiums remain empty and waiting.

And with no timetable on a return, for all who love sports, that’s a feeling we have inside of us as well.

But, this also gives us all an opportunity to truly appreciate the countless memories already made, and look forward to the many sure to come.

We will get through this, because if sports has taught us anything, you have to fight through adversity to become even stronger, and that is how you achieve success.

Here’s to hoping we will be back to the old “normal” very soon.