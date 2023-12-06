BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane said pass rusher Von Miller will be available to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a week after he turned himself into police following an allegation that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

“There’s not a lot that I can say. Von is here, he’ll be a part of the team, and we’ll let the investigation [unfold] and we’ll follow the lead of the NFL from that standpoint,” Beane said Wednesday in the first public comments about the incident.

Miller, a former All-Pro pass rusher, was accused of assaulting the mother of his children at their luxury apartment in Texas last week while the Bills were on their bye week.

According to the warrant for his arrest, Miller allegedly put his hands around his girlfriend’s neck, pushed her into a couch, stomped on her laptop, and pulled her by her hair hard enough that a chunk of hair came out.

The Dallas Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit interviewed the woman after the incident and “observed minor abrasions on [her] left hand along with bruising to her neck, injuries consistent with applied pressure to the neck.”

According to Texas law, assaulting a pregnant person elevates the charge to a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison if convicted.

“Culture and character and all those things are super important,” Beane said, “but we also have to remember we have to let the legal process play out. The guy that we’ve known here for a year and a half, that seems out of character.”

Miller was investigated for an alleged domestic incident in 2021, but was not charged.

Neither Miller nor his agent has released a statement about the incident.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Miller will have a “veteran rest day” Wednesday but will practice in full on Thursday. Allotting rest days has been standard practice for the Bills, even coming off the bye week.

Miller was acquired by the Bills in 2022. He has appeared in eight of the team’s 12 games this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL but has not been particularly effective.

Beane doesn’t expect Miller to be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List in the near future.