Rejected PETA Super Bowl ad ‘pays homage to Kaepernick’ by having animals kneel

MIAMI (WIAT) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has released a new ad that they say the NFL blocked due to its message and “homage to Colin Kaepernick.”

The ad was released on Twitter and showcased cartoon animals and insects all kneeling and looking somber all while the national anthem plays in the background.

THIS is the PETA #SuperBowl ad the @NFL apparently didn’t want you to see and pressured @FOXSports to snub.



It envisions a world where respect is the right of every being and pays homage to Kaepernick and movements rejecting injustice. https://t.co/kD1osnKhuX #EndSpeciesism pic.twitter.com/clXzU79aZV — PETA (@peta) January 31, 2020

The ad was met with tweets from people in disbelief of what they watched.

How y’all take a gesture that’s symbolic of black Americans’ fight against police brutality, apply it to animals & think it’s a good idea??? — Acacia (@kayoticcc) January 31, 2020

I’ve been a vegetarian since age ten, purely on ethical grounds, so let me just say clearly:



PETA sucks. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) January 31, 2020

The way the commercial depicted the animals kneeling also drew some chatter online.

This part right here…listen…😂💀



"Oh damn, we doin this right here right now?" pic.twitter.com/qeOFGhOJth — Bam Adobobayo (@MannyMontana305) January 31, 2020

Did I just watch a snake take a knee??? https://t.co/OLWtPlb7Bm — 🎸🦇 (@cairocozart) January 31, 2020

The commercial ended with a bald eagle kneeling followed by text that read, “Respect is the right of every living being” and “#EndSpeciesism.”

PETA wrote more about the ad and the rejection from the NFL here.