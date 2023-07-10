ONEONTA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the exciting parts of the MLB All-Star break is the MLB draft, as many young baseball players see their dreams of being drafted to an MLB franchise come true.

This year, we even saw a player who used to compete right here in Section 4 get drafted.

Teddy McGraw was selected today 92nd overall to the Seattle Mariners.

The Oneonta High School Alumni has attended Wake Forest for the last few years since he graduated.

While only appearing in 1 game in 2023, McGraw has a career record of 5-2 and an ERA of 4.22 while on the mound at the division 1 program.