Teddy Bear Toss at Saturday’s BDevils game will help children in need

BINGHAMTON, NY – Don’t forget, Saturday night the Binghamton Devils will be hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss Night.

All fans who plan to attend the game are encouraged to bring a new or lightly-used stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Devils score their first goal.

All the toys collected will be donated to Toys For Tots, and will be given out to local children in need.

A great way to catch some hockey while also making someone’s holiday season a little more special.

Couldn’t ask for anything more.

