(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has made their intentions of renaming the dome official.

Wednesday, Syracuse announced it is in the process of renaming the iconic Carrier Dome after 40 years. News broke last week that JMA Wireless has become the front-runner, with Sportico saying there is already a deal in place.

While SU stopped short of announcing a new naming sponsor, they thanked Carrier as they embark on a new name for the stadium.

“With Carrier’s cooperation, we will seek to rename our stadium while we continue our work to transform the experience for our students, faculty, staff, fans and Central New York community,” says John Wildhack, director of athletics. “Without Carrier’s generosity and longstanding support, completion of the Carrier Dome would not have been possible, nor would the decades of iconic sports moments and Central New York memories. We are eternally grateful for the tremendous impact Carrier has had on Orange Athletics, the Syracuse University community and the Orange fan base.”

Syracuse also plans on more renovations to the dome. Seating will be completely overhauled beginning this spring and is scheduled to be complete in September. Currently the dome has bench style seats, but will move to seats with back support. SU says that the benches will be given to high schools across the state.

Along with the new seats, SU plans to build an addition on the east end of the dome. The space will be a place for fans to gather. Plus, the dome’s “digital infrastructure” will be upgraded.

These new renovations come off the heels of the $118 million the university spent on replacing the dome’s roof, scoreboard and sound/lighting system.

Syracuse estimates that the dome “contributes more than $240 million in income to Central New York” and will generate close to “$217 million in tourism spending in CNY from 2022-2025.”