SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Syracuse Orange football team won a thriller, 32-29, over Big Ten opponent Purdue on Saturday to move to 3-0.

Garrett Schrader continued to impress throwing for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns, he also rushed for 83 yards.

2 of those scores went to Oronde Gadsden II, who had over 100 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.

The Orange, 3-0, heading into Friday’s game against an ACC opponent in Virginia.