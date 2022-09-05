SYRACUSE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Not only was this Week 0 for High School Football, but college football returned to New York State as well and with it, Saturday night in the JMA Dome up in Syracuse.

The Orange, taking care of business in a dominant fashion, they went in as the underdog and proved a lot of people wrong with the 31-7 win over a solid Louisville squad.

Sean Tucker, of course the standout on offense for Cuse, 21 carries for 98 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground, he also led the team in receiving hauling in 6 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The defense the big story this week as well, after allowing a touchdown in the opening quarter, the Cardinals were held scoreless from there.