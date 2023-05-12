VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In the last month, the Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team has announced some new additions to their roster for the upcoming season, headlined by a former member of the Syracuse Orange.

Symir Torrence will be transferring to Binghamton from Syracuse, where he spent his last 2 seasons as a member of Jim Boeheim’s squad.

The now graduate transfer came off the bench for the Orange in 31 games this past season.

On Friday, Torrence talked about his experience in the transfer portal.

“I thought the transfer portal for the second time for me was really good,” Torrence said. “Just because I got straight to the point, and I landed at a school that I’m gonna have some big opportunities to fill.”

Torrence went on to talk about the reasons why he chose to transfer to Binghamton University.

“Just the relationships I had with the coaches,” Torrence said. “The opportunities that I had for myself, and they have for me. Just all kind of combined it together.”

One of the opportunities that BU provides to Torrence is the ability to continue to play close to home.

The Syracuse native said that was a big factor in his decision and discussed how special it is to play in front of his family.

“It’s really special. I’m just always grateful for it,” Torrence said. “You really can’t not appreciate those moments because not everyone has them. Not everyone gets the opportunity to get them, so I’m still taking it all in as the days go by.”

Torrence will join a Bearcats squad that returns key pieces in Armon Harried and Dan Petcash.

While Torrence says no goals or expectations have specifically been talked about yet, he knows they want to win the conference and reach the tournament.