Swim & dive powerhouse M-E wins 9th straight sectional title

ENDWELL, NY – It’s extremely difficult to gain the status of dynasty in sports.

That’s even more true in a team sport that is highly individualized, such as swimming and diving.

However, I think the team you’re about to see qualifies.

“Being able to have one sport where you just completely dominate from the moment you started to as soon as you finish is truly amazing,” says senior Evan Bryla.

‘Dominant.’ That may be the perfect word to describe the Maine-Endwell boy’s swimming and diving program.

Another word would be ‘dynasty.’

The Spartans just won their 9th consecutive Section IV Class B championship, the longest streak in the section.

The “Streak of 9”, as the team calls it, started back in the 2011-12 season and has carried on ever since.

However, this year’s team took more of a winding road to get to their ultimate goal.

After battling injuries and illness through the season, the adversity made this one even sweeter.

“You know, you hit those lows when you’re like oh my gosh, how are we going to get past this? What are we going to do to get through this? And then, when you get out of that, the flu, injuries, the shoulder, the back, and you finally start peaking and you get everyone back to their 100% health, it makes it that much more special because they overcame all that, and came out better than we could have ever imagined,” Swimming & diving coach Tiffany Trowbridge said.

Between Trowbridge and fellow coaches Andrew Krise and Chris Verity, the program is, and has been, in tremendous hands.

While this year’s seniors will pass the torch on to the younger guys, they’ve cemented their own legacy.

The last five graduating classes won a section title all four years, with this year’s exiting class making it six straight and still plenty of room on the wall for more.

“It feels pretty good. It’s definitely really satisfying to win a sectional title all four years you’ve done it. And it feels really good knowing you earned it because I feel like our team has really worked harder than any other team in our section. It’s definitely a well-deserved win and I’m just really proud of our team being able to do that,” says senior Ben Owen.

“We have talks frequently with the underclassmen about what it means to be a part of this team, and what it means, now that we’re leaving, it’s up to the younger guys to make it up for the 8th graders and continue this dynasty,” Josiah Pearson said.

During this near decade of dominance, M-E has also captured 9 STAC titles, been ranked 1st in the state five times, won 56 sectional championship events, and have sent 27 qualifiers to states.

Most recently, sophomore Gavin Fanning.

Maine-Endwell Sophomore Swimmer Gavin Fanning says, “It was a pretty crazy moment. Just being able to make it to the state meet is a crazy, hard accomplishment…I just want to try and make it all the way through, do all my dives, and just do the best I can,” he says.

Fanning falls under the category of underclassmen tasked with keeping the streak alive.

While it may seem a tad tumultuous, when you’re as close as this team is, there’s no reason to believe that they can’t keep things rolling for classes to come.

“Most people look at their athletic teams as just a group of people that they like hanging out with and practicing with. But, after a year, like less than a season of being on this team, you really realize that it’s not a team. You’re really just a bunch of brothers kind of goofing around and having a good time.”

Well if goofing around brings that much success, M-E might have found the key for continued dominance well into the next decade.