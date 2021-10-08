SV Sabers defeat Windsor Black Knights 26-8

WINDSOR, NY – over to Windsor where the Black Knights welcomed in Susquehanna Valley.

Scoreless to start the 2nd, SV threatening.

But, big hit by Dominick Weaver jars the ball loose.

And Ethan Dibble is there for the recovery.

Black Knights take over but couldn’t do anything with it.

Later on, Windsor with it again.

Jimmy Lindsley looking sideline for KJ Hagley, and an unbelievable catch.

A little toe drag swag. But, again, the drive would stall.

This drive for SV would not.

On the doorstep, Anthony DiRosa lowers his shoulder and plows his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

Sabers take a 6-0 lead.

The two teams would head into the locker room at halftime with the score the same.

However, in the 2nd half, the offenses started to get going.

However, SV would pull away as the Sabers go on to win this one, 26-8.