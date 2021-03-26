Susquehanna Valley takes down Norwich 39-6

NORWICH, NY – Now up Route 12 we go as Norwich welcomed in Susquehanna Valley in a battle of 1-0 teams.

That’s Griffin Mills who outruns Dylan Gaska and that truck in the background for the touchdown.

That would tie the game at 6.

Later in the half, Logan Haskell slings it down field and what an outstanding leaping grab by Shane Cook.

That would help set up this.

Haskell sells the play fake and scampers into the end zone.

Sabers go up 14-6 and would control this one the rest of the way.

Purple Tornado trying to stay in it.

Mills floats it deep but it’s read perfectly by Scott Howard who picks it off.

Sabers take over possession.

It was close for a bit, but the Sabers separated themselves in the end as SV takes this one, 39-6.