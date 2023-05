CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna Valley Softball team kept their season alive with a win in the Class B quarterfinals over Owego, 5-3.

With a 1 run lead in the bottom of the sixth, the Sabers added 2 runs to extend their lead.

Susquehanna Valley advances to the semifinals either Lansing or Windsor.

Watch the highlights above!