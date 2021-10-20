Susquehanna Valley escapes with a 1-0 win over Waverly in 2OT

CONKLIN, NY – The 8-9 match-up at Saber Stadium as #8 Susquehanna Valley hosted #9 Waverly.

1st half. SV’s Mason Karns with a close look.

But, sends it too high as it ricochets off the football crossbar.

Sabers at it again here as it’s Karns again.

Waverly’s keeper Griff Schillmoeller comes up with the save.

It would be the same thing down the other end as SV’s Eric Yingling was lights out in goal.

This one went all the way into double overtime before SV finally netted the game winner to take it, 1-0.

The Sabers advance to the Class B Quarterfinals to face top-seeded Chenango Valley.

That one will be Friday at 3:30 PM at CV.