OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna Valley Softball team won on the road on Friday evening, beating Owego 4-1.
The Sabers built their lead across multiple innings, then held it with multiple key defensive plays.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna Valley Softball team won on the road on Friday evening, beating Owego 4-1.
The Sabers built their lead across multiple innings, then held it with multiple key defensive plays.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now