BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Susquehanna Valley Girls Basketball team earned a 42-34 win over Chenango Valley on Tuesday night.
The Sabers took an early lead and did not look back.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
