Susquehanna Valley downs Union Springs 4-1; Owego and Norwich also advance

CONKLIN, N.Y. – It’s finally that time of the fall sports season: section playoffs.

That’s right, the Section IV girls soccer playoffs kicked off on Tuesday with several area teams trying to grind out a win despite the less than ideal weather conditions.

Let’s check out who’s moving on.

First round of the Class B sectional tournament.

#8 Susquehanna Valley hosting #9 Union Springs in the middle of a mini monsoon.

Just over three minutes into the game and the Sabers strike.

That’s Brooke Ryder who banks the corner kick in.

Credit Sofie Dyson with the beautiful kick.

S.V. not wasting any time as they jump out to an early 1-0 lead.

Few moments later, Ryder across the field for Brynn Hogan.

She has a good go.

The ball slides right through the goal keeper’s hands, but kicks up off the field goal crossbar.

Good look though.

Then, about mid-way through the half, S.V. cashes in again.

Off a throw in, ball ends up at the feet of Dyson, and what a strike!

Perfect placement and she is fired up.

Dyson’s goal gives the Sabers a 2-0 lead.

Four minutes before the half, and Union Springs is threatening.

Renee Park goes down, ball squirts away, and Ava Mills fires it into the back of the goal.

The Wolves able to get one before the break, 2-1 S.V.

However, Emily Repp would help shut things down and keep the Sabers in front for good.

S.V. wins it, 4-1.

The Sabers now advance to take on the top seed in the Class B tourney, Chenango Forks.

That quarterfinal match-up gets underway Friday at 4:30 at Blue Devil Stadium.

Some other finals from today in the Class B tournament.

The six seed, Owego took care of business on their home turf, beating Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, 4-1.

The Indians now advance to the quarterfinal round where they will face Oneonta on Friday.

That one is in Oneonta beginning at 3:30 pm.

Also, 7th-seeded Newark Valley advanced to the quarterfinal round as they doubled up Norwich, 4-2.

The Cardinals now have a date with the two seed, Waverly.

The Wolverines will host NV Friday at 3:30 pm as well.

The fourth quarterfinal game that day will be between Dryden and Chenango Valley at C.V.