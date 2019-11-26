Susquehanna Valley, Chenango Forks will represent Section IV in state championship games

Over the weekend, three local high school football teams took the field at Cicero-North Syracuse in the semifinals with a trip to the Carrier Dome on the line.

After all was said and done, for the 9th-straight year, Section IV will be represented in a state championship game.

On Friday night, Tioga fell to Clymer/Sherman/Panama 28-27 in the Class D semifinals.

This is the second-straight year CSP ended Tioga’s season.

The Tigers finish their impressive year 11-1.

Then, on Saturday, two more Section IV teams were in action, and both were able to advance.

In the Class C semis, Susquehanna Valley held off Southwestern 35-28 to head back to the Carrier Dome for the second year in a row.

The Sabers will take on Gouverneur of Section X on Friday evening at 6.

After S.V.’s win, Chenango Forks took the field and pounded their way back to the dome.

Forks routed Western New York Maritime, 41-20.

The Blue Devils return to the state championship after having their streak of five-straight title game appearances snapped a season ago.

Forks will face Schuylerville of Section II Sunday at noon.

