STONY BROOK, NY – The America East will be losing a member, and Binghamton University losing some tough competition.

Stony Brook University announced Tuesday that it will be leaving the conference that it had been a part of for twenty years to join the Colonial Athletic Association.

All eighteen Seawolves athletic programs will compete in the CAA, joining their football team which had been there since 2013.

The league change will go into effect on July 1, and will also see Hampton University and Monmouth University join the CAA.

Stony Brook has been a force in the America East, seeing multiple teams win conference championships and earn births into NCAA tournaments.

America East Commissioner Brad Walker said in a statement that while the conference is disappointed in this decision, they will pursuit membership options that will strengthen the conference.