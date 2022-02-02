VESTAL, NY – The women’s team was at home to square off one final time with Stony Brook as the two already met on Long Island a couple of weeks ago.

1st half, Denai Bowman trying to drive to the basket.

Bodies up the defender and banks the shot home off the glass.

Then, Bowman on the far wing. Waiting for a screen, gets it, drives the lane, and finishes with the right hand.

More from Bowman, going left-to-right, then back right and down to the hoop for two.

Bowman with a solid night as she finished with 16 points.

Here, adding an assist, one of three for her, as she finds Jalyn Van Dyke, who finds the bottom of the net from three-point land. Van Dyke had 15.

BU led late in the second half, but Stony Brook bouncing back.

India Pagan with the rebound and put back.

She was a member of Puerto Rico’s National Team at the Olympics last summer.

BU had a chance to tie the game with three free throws with no time on the clock, but could only convert two as BU falls 49-48.

The Bearcats are back in action on Friday when they host Maine.

Tip off is at 7 PM.