ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Soccer team beat their rivals, the Union-Endicott Tigers, 2-1 thanks to a late goal from Landon Stenta.

The Spartans trailed 1-0 at the half, but a goal early in the second half from Stratos Anastos tied the game at 1-1.

Watch the highlights above!