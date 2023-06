BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies swept a doubleheader against the Portland Sea Dogs, winning Game 1 by a score of 7-3 and Game 2 by a score of 3-2.

The doubleheader was played to make up the rain out on Wednesday.

The Ponies got phenomenal pitching in both contests, with Luis Moreno starting Game 1 and Christian Scott starting Game 2.

2 home runs from the Binghamton lineup in each game would help the Ponies secure both wins.

