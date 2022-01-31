PITTSBURGH, PA – More basketball on Sunday as the Binghamton Bulldogs, ranked ninth at the time, traveled to take on number two Steel City.

The Bulldogs built up a lead as large as eight in the fourth quarter before the Yellow Jackets started buzzing, and ultimately, pulled ahead for good.

Despite 21-point efforts from both Ralph and Brent Williams, Binghamton falls 110-99.

The loss snapped a five game win streak for the Dogs.

Earlier today, the latest ABA Power Rankings were released, and with the loss, the Bulldogs plummeted from ninth all the way down to twenty-first.

Binghamton is back in action this coming Saturday when they host #13 Delco at 7:05 PM.