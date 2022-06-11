MORICHES, NY – The New York State high school softball semi-final and finals took place Saturday with four teams from section IV competing.

Deposit-Hancock won the Class D state title, defeating Oriskany 8-1 to claim the crown.

The Eagles also defeated Scio/Friendship in the semi-final game Saturday morning to advance to the title game.

The three other section IV teams advanced to the finals but were unable to claim the title.

Vestal defeated Troy 4-2 in the Class A semi-final, but lost to Webster Schroeder in the championship 5-1.

In Class B, Chenango Valley beat Marlboro 6-2 before dropping the final 12-0 to Ichabod Crane.

Finally, Greene lost in extra innings in the Class C championship 4-1 to Greenwich after beating SS Seward 1-0 in 8 innings as well.