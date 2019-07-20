Star-studded Dick’s Sporting Good Open just four weeks away

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Four weeks from today, the first round of the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open will have already wrapped up, and we’d be watching Keith Urban do his thing on the stage off the 18th green.

This year’s field promises to be the best collection of players that the tournament has seen since it became a PGA Tour Champions event in 2007.

The field list grew late last month as tournament director John Karedes announced the additions of World Golf Hall of Famers Fred Couples and Larry Nelson as well as fan favorite John Daly.

In total, this year’s collective group boasts seven hall of famers.

15 players combined to win 25 majors on the PGA Tour, and 22 players have won a total of 44 majors on the PGA Tour Champions.

We also see the return of six previous Dick’s Open winners, including the defending champ and only player to win that title twice, Bart Bryant.

Tee times for the opening round on August 16 are scheduled for 9:15 am.