ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Baseball team beat their rivals, the Union-Endicott Tigers, 11-4 in a rematch of the 2022 Class A championship.

Trailing 3-1, the Spartans put up a big 5 run second inning highlighted by a 2-RBI single to left field by Austyn Nyschot.

