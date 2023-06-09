MORICHES, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Softball team won in the New York State Class A semifinal on Friday, beating Bayport-Blue Point 13-2 to advance to the championship game.

Bayport-Blue Point opened the scoring, leading 1-0 after the first inning.

The Spartans responded with 4 runs in the second inning to take control.

Maine-Endwell would then score 2 runs in the third, 5 runs in the fifth and 2 more runs in the seventh to extend their lead.

Aleciyah Brodley and Kaety L’Amoreaux each drove in 3 RBIs for the Spartans, with 7 total batters earning at least 1 RBI in the contest.

Olivia Lewis pitched well once again, tossing 7.0 innings, giving up just 1 earned run while striking out 5.

Maine-Endwell advances to the championship game on Saturday where they will face Troy, the champions of section 2.