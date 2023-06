ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Lacrosse team rolled to a victory in the New York State Class C subregional against Massena, winning 19-7.

After an even first quarter, the Spartans used great ball movement to build a lead and keep it from the second quarter until the end of the game.

Maine-Endwell advances to the regional round at Cicero-North Syracuse High School on Saturday.

