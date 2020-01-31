Spartans top Golden Bears 60-40

ENDWELL, NY – The 4th-ranked Spartans taking on the Vestal Golden Bears.

M-E came out on fire.

Kaety L’Amoreaux kicks it out to Meredith Rose in the far corner.

Rose knocks down the three.

Sophia Pelton with the pass ahead to L’Amoreaux, and look at the fancy footwork from the freshman. Very impressive.

Golden Bears down but not out.

Ball’s worked out to Maddie Donlin and she hits the long two.

Olivia Muse moves it to Carlin Reyen, bank’s working extra hours tonight.

Scramble for the loose ball.

Eventually, it finds it’s way to Emma Lewis form beyond the arc, and she buries it.

But, the Spartans just too good.

Good ball movement, and Amanda DeSantis drills the three from up top.

Showing off the range.

Pelton with a strong take, goes high off the glass for two.

The Spartans surged ahead in this one as they go on to pick up the win.

60-40 is your final.