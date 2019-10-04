Spartans tame Wildcats 6-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – At Spartan Stadium, #13 Maine-Endwell taking on the Johnson City Wildcats.
First half, Mari Michitti with a nice cutback move, and she lets it fly.
Right over the keeper and into the back of the goal.
Spartans out to an early 1-0 lead.
Later, Mari’s older sister, Ari, tracks down the loose ball and boots it home on the near side.
M-E takes a 2-0 lead.
Then, Ari with a free kick and enter Emma Colling!
Colling comes flying in for the header, and that put the Spartans up 3-0.
More from Colling here.
Ball finds her and we’ve seen this before.
What a shot!
A rocket from across the field and there’s no stopping that.
Make it 4-0 M-E.
Maine-Endwell would go on to take this one by a final of, 6-0.