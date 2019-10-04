Spartans tame Wildcats 6-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – At Spartan Stadium, #13 Maine-Endwell taking on the Johnson City Wildcats.

First half, Mari Michitti with a nice cutback move, and she lets it fly.

Right over the keeper and into the back of the goal.

Spartans out to an early 1-0 lead.

Later, Mari’s older sister, Ari, tracks down the loose ball and boots it home on the near side.

M-E takes a 2-0 lead.

Then, Ari with a free kick and enter Emma Colling!

Colling comes flying in for the header, and that put the Spartans up 3-0.

More from Colling here.

Ball finds her and we’ve seen this before.

What a shot!

A rocket from across the field and there’s no stopping that.

Make it 4-0 M-E.

Maine-Endwell would go on to take this one by a final of, 6-0.