Spartans take down Warriors 5-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – The 4th best team in the Northeast, Maine-Endwell, welcoming in a very good Sidney Warriors team.

First half, Anna Castaldo trying to work past a couple defenders.

She fires off a shot.

But, Sidney’s Makayla Phillips makes the kick save.

Later, Castaldo going back to work.

Again, weaves through and gets a good shot off.

This time, Hannah Gray comes up with a big defensive save to deny the future Maryland Terrapin.

Still scoreless, Castaldo creates space and winds up for another blast.

There again for the stop is Phillips.

Second half now, and you knew it was coming.

Castaldo gets outside, heavy shot.

Phillips gets a piece but not enough as it ends up in the back of the cage.

Spartans up 1-0.

Under five minutes later, Sidney fails to clear the ball.

Sent back in and Mary Cook muscles home a goal.

M-E goes up 2-0.

Castaldo had a hat trick while Cook scored twice as the Spartans win this one, 5-0.