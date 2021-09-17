Spartans take down Golden Bears 42-7

VESTAL, NY – Some big names in action tonight, and we start with the top-ranked team in the state.

The Maine-Endwell Spartans, ranked 1st in Class B, on the road to take on their rivals, the Vestal Golden Bears.

Opening frame. M-E ball.

Michael Mancini with a fade away pass that finds Dontae Creveling.

30-yard score through the air and the Spartans jump out in front 7-0 quickly.

Next drive for them to start the 2nd.

Mancini under pressure eludes a pair of Vestal defenders and finds a ton of green pasture in front.

Using the legs, Mancini makes a 48-yard house call and M-E was off and running.

The defense was equally as impressive as they gave the Golden Bears offense fits all night long.

The Spartans move to 2-0 with a 42-7 win over Vestal.