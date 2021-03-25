Spartans take down Crimson Knights 3-0 in girls field hockey

ENDWELL, NY – Some field hockey as the last game of the night over at Spartan Stadium.

Maine-Endwell and Afton/Harpursville.

M-E’s Kate Singer finds Ava Passante in front.

But, she’s stonewalled by Jordan Nichols.

Later, a blast on Nichols by Julianne Zunic.

She’s up to the task.

Then, Dani Palmer’s shot is stopped by Nichols.

And then a stalemate ensued that calmed things down a bit.

But, only for a moment.

Jenna Zunic’s shot stopped.

Gets it back, tipped towards goal, and a diving save by Nichols knocks the ball away.

Passante can’t handle it, and it eventually sets up a corner.

This time, Zunic won’t be denied.

Right off the initial pass, Zunic’s shot goes five hole on Nichols and into the cage.

Spartans go up 1-0 late in the first half.

They would go on to take it, 3-0.