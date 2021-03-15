Spartans take care of Wildcats 13-0

ENDWELL, NY – The Maine-Endwell Spartans at home to face the Johnson City Wildcats.

This one got out of hand in a hurry.

Early on, M-E on the attack.

Will Napierala with the quick shot and that beats the keeper.

1-0 Spartans.Later, the cross by Nate Fontaine connects with Justin Coleman, and he just taps it in for the goal.

2-0 M-E.

Napierala with the steal right in front of the JC goal, and he makes them pay with his 2nd of the game, he had 4 total, and the Spartans are pouring it on.

Speaking of 2nd of the game, here comes Coleman to hit that mark.

The Spartans found the back of the goal 9 more times as they dominate JC with a 13-0 win.