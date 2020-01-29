Spartans strike down Tigers 73-43

ENDWELL, NY – We start at Maine-Endwell High School.

The 23rd-ranked Spartans hosting the Union-Endicott Tigers in a Class A battle.

To the corner, Jack McFadden driving baseline, strong take, and goes off the glass for two.

Other end of the floor, Adrese Bradford threads the needle to Zach Pilarcek.

The lefty pulls up, and hits the short jumper.

Then, Bradford with the fancy footwork for the basket there.

Pilarcek fires it in the lane to Mekhi Belcher, and the lefty lay up is good from the senior.

Bradford with another drive, gets the basket, and one.

Bradford led the Tigers with 17 points.

Despite the great effort, it wasn’t enough.

Here, has it stolen by Jordan Owens, and Owens is able to finish.

Then, Michael Mancini can’t get that one to fall.

But, Chad VanPatten is there for the rebound.

Recollects it, spins, and hits the shot.

The Spartans got 16 points from Connor Green, and another 17 from McFadden.

M-E wins this one by a final of 73-43.