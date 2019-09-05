Spartans rout Black Knights 10-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Over at Spartan Stadium, the M-E field hockey team welcomed in Windsor.

First half, here comes Anna Castaldo.

Gets to the goal.

Some fancy stickwork in front, and eventually puts it home.

The Spartans on the board first, it’s 1-0.

Later, Castaldo takes the ball away.

Initial blast is denied.

But, she stays with it and elevates for the goal.

Now 2-0 M-E.

Sam Palmer working on the goal line.

Fed in front, Julianne Zunic puts it off the post and then Mary Cook puts it in the back of the cage.

3-0 Spartans.

More from Castaldo here.

Moves outside and scoops it past the goalie.

Castaldo with the hat trick early on.

She puts M-E up 4-0 at that point.

The Spartans would march on to the win by a final of 10-0.