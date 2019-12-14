Spartans roll over Patriots 59-36

ENDWELL, NY – Starting at Maine-Endwell High School, it’s the M-E Spartans, they’d be dancing by the end of this one too, meeting the Binghamton Patriots.

Pass is sent in by Meredith Rose.

That’s Amanda DeSantis picking up the game’s first two points.

Other way we go.

Ball’s loose on the floor.

Xaneya Thomas grabs it, puts it up, and one.

Strong take by the senior.

Another senior, Kadeijjah Clemons.

Around she goes, and she gets two in the end.

Then, Mariah Conklin stops, pops, and drops.

Binghamton rolling early.

But, don’t count M-E out.

Kaety L’Amoreaux with a sweet no-look pass to Vasalia Anastos, and she picks up the easy two.

A Spartans take away here.

Sophia Pelton can take her time as she’s in all alone for the lay up.

And great effort from Kaety again here.

Comes up with the steal, takes it all the way in, and some how, gets that to go.

M-E would storm back and win by a final of 59-36.