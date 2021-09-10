Spartans roll over Blue Devils 40-14

ENDWELL, NY – Maine-Endwell hosting Chenango Forks.

Blue Devils with a cold-blooded banner.

But, it would be the Spartans who sent the bigger message tonight.

Tail end of the 1st, fake pitch by Michael Mancini.

Instead, he slings it to Jordan Owens.

He slips a few would-be tacklers before he’s shoved out of bounds.

Start of the 2nd, and Owens going to work again.

This time on the carry, and he gone. 29-yard score and M-E gets out in front first, 6-0.

But, Blue Devils looking to answer.

4th and 1 at the 2. Zander Arnold gets swarmed but picks up enough for the 1st down and keeps the drive alive.

Next play, again to Arnold.

Fights his way into the end zone for the touchdown. Extra point was good, 7-6 Forks.

But, it was all Maine-Endwell from there.

The Spartans defense came to play as they virtually shut down Forks the rest of the game.

M-E continued to pile up the points and the message is clear, M-E is back baby! Spartans roll, 40-14.