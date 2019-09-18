Spartans roll in win over Patriots 10-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – At Spartan Stadium, Maine-Endwell welcoming in the Binghamton Patriots, with M-E looking to stay unbeaten.

First half, M-E’s Emma Colling weaving her way through defenders while I was defended by the official.

I can’t beat him, but Colling beats Cierra Hanyon for the goal.

Spartans go up 1-0 just over 10 minutes in.

42 seconds later, Kaety L’Amoreaux with the give-and-go with Emily Hein.

And L’Amoreaux sends a rocket into the back of the goal shortside.

M-E with a 2-0 lead now.

Just over 10 minutes later, Izzy Boradges crosses it in front.

It finds it’s way onto the foot of Hein, and this time, she gets the goal.

Spartans go up 3-0 in the first half.

M-E would march on to a 10-0 win in this one.