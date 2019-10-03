Spartans prevail over Trojans 1-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – Now to some evening field hockey between two quality teams.

Senior Night for Maine-Endwell as they took on Greene.

First half, Greene on the attack.

A couple of good shots gotten off by Olivia Kennedy in front.

But, one of the seniors, Amanda Spak, comes up with a few huge stops.

Second half, still scoreless.

Off a corner, the Spartans with some point-blank chances of their own.

But, Brooke Austin denies them all.

Further along, Madison Rice hurls it towards goal.

Tipped on Spak by Kennedy.

Then, another opportunity kicked away by Spak.

Great goaltending.

Six and a half to play, Anna Castaldo off a corner dekes her way past a few defenders, and blasts one into the back of the cage, and the Spartans take a 1-0 lead!

Hold up…not so fast.

The officials wave it off. Why?

No idea, still don’t understand field hockey, but it’s exciting!

Speaking of excitement, an M-E corner here.

No time on the clock, and this time, Castaldo gets one for real.

The senior sends the Spartans faithful home happy on Senior Night.Castaldo gets the game-winner with zeros on the board.

Spak gets the shutout. And Maine-Endwell gets the win, 1-0.