Spartans prevail in double overtime thriller over Golden Bears 3-2

ENDWELL, N.Y. – M-E coming in at 1-0, while Vestal entered play at 1-1.
Speaking of 1-1, that’s our score here.
That is until Mark Pradun crosses it for Daniel Ojo.
And Ojo with the perfectly placed header.
The Golden Bears now in front 2-1 with just over 17 to play.
That lead held for awhile.
But, M-E throw in.
Jack Coleman goes for the header.
Ball won’t settle, but Will Napierala gets it done.
He comes through with the tying goal with only 1:39 left in regulation.
So, we head to overtime.
In the second OT, and Coleman took over.
Deeking his way through defenders left and right.
Gets outside, and buries the right-footed shot to send the crowd and his teammates into hysterics.
Coleman’s second of the night lifts Maine-Endwell up to a win, and then Coleman lifts himself up into the stands to celebrate.
Spartans over the Golden Bears 3-2 in double overtime.