Spartans prevail in double overtime thriller over Golden Bears 3-2

ENDWELL, N.Y. – M-E coming in at 1-0, while Vestal entered play at 1-1.

Speaking of 1-1, that’s our score here.

That is until Mark Pradun crosses it for Daniel Ojo.

And Ojo with the perfectly placed header.

The Golden Bears now in front 2-1 with just over 17 to play.

That lead held for awhile.

But, M-E throw in.

Jack Coleman goes for the header.

Ball won’t settle, but Will Napierala gets it done.

He comes through with the tying goal with only 1:39 left in regulation.

So, we head to overtime.

In the second OT, and Coleman took over.

Deeking his way through defenders left and right.

Gets outside, and buries the right-footed shot to send the crowd and his teammates into hysterics.

Coleman’s second of the night lifts Maine-Endwell up to a win, and then Coleman lifts himself up into the stands to celebrate.

Spartans over the Golden Bears 3-2 in double overtime.