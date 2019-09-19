Spartans oust Golden Bears 5-0

ENDWELL, N.Y. – The #6 team in the Northeast, Maine-Endwell, playing host to Vestal.

First half and a 2-on-1 developing for M-E.

Dani Palmer to Jenna Zunic.

Zunic with a nice shot, but a better save by Jaylin Hurley.

Hurley with another stop on Zunic’s poke, and a third shot is blocked in front.

Later, off a Spartans corner.

Zunic swipes one high.

But, Hurley gets the blocker up and stops it.

Then, Anna Castaldo with a rocket that clanks off the post and possibly got a piece of Hurley as well. Tough break there.

Vestal’s best chance here as the ball’s whacked towards goal.

A mad scramble in front for it.

But, a great defensive save by Meredith Rose keeps it out of the cage.

Castaldo would get the scoring started for M-E in the first half.

She finished with three goals, while Mary Cook and Julianne Zunic each added another.

Maine-Endwell wins this one, 5-0.